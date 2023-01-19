Robert Beijer, Suspect in Infamous Belgium Brabant Killers Case, Arrested in Pattaya for Alleged Visa Issues









Robert Beijer, 70, a suspect in an infamous cold case in Belgium known as the Brabant Killers or the Gang of Nivelles, was arrested in Pattaya this week for alleged legal visa issues allowing him to stay in Thailand.

Details from Thai police are scarce and local Thai media were not invited to the arrest and as of press time no interviews have been given by Thai officials involved in the matter.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

