Car Carrying Six Migrant Workers Overturns and Catches Fire in Pattaya
A sedan carrying six Burmese workers overturned and burst into flames yesterday, January 18th.
Sawang Boriboon rescuers and firefighters rushed to the accident scene near Three Kingdoms Theme Park in Chonburi’s Banglamung district.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.