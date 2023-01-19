Tourism Policy Committee Set to Decide on 300 Baht Tourist Entry Fee









BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Tourism Policy Committee is set to consider a proposal to levy a 300-baht entry fee on foreign tourists on January 24th.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the committee will be asked to approve the same rate for tourists arriving by air, land, and boat. If the proposal is approved, the collection of the fee will begin on June 1st.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

