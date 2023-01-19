Passenger assistance robots introduced at Bangkok’s main train terminal

Passengers using the Krung Thep Aphiwat Train Terminal in Bangkok, formerly the Bang Sue Grand Station, for the first time will be assured of not losing their way in the massive station thanks to new service robots, which will help guide them.

The State Railway of Thailand has put six robots into service, which can communicate in Thai, English and Chinese, to guide passengers to, for example, the ticket booths, the food centre, taxis, buses, the prayer room and the first-aid room.

