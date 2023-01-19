Bangkok New Central Station Opens for Long-Haul Train Services
BANGKOK, Jan 19 (TNA) – Starting from 1 p.m. today, 52 long-distance trains will depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station instead of Hua Lamphong.
The State Railway of Thailand is ready to relocate long-distance train service to Bangkok’s new central station formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station. Fifty –two special express, express and rapid trains consist of 14 northern line trains, 18 northeastern line trains and 20 southern line trains.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
