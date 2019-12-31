Thu. Jan 2nd, 2020

Cold weather in most of Thailand as temperatures to drop 1-3oC

Pha Lom Sak cliff, Loei

Cliffs and mountains of Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei Province. Photo: Billybobmac.


An intense cold front from China is now covering northern Thailand and this will cause temperatures in northern, north-eastern and central provinces, including Bangkok and its suburbs, to fall by 1-3oC in the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather forecast on Tuesday.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to dip to between 14-19oC in the lowlands and 5-12oC in mountainous areas in the North and between 16-20oC in the lowlands and 7-11oC in the highlands in the Northeast.

By Thai PBS World

