Cold weather in most of Thailand as temperatures to drop 1-3oC
An intense cold front from China is now covering northern Thailand and this will cause temperatures in northern, north-eastern and central provinces, including Bangkok and its suburbs, to fall by 1-3oC in the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather forecast on Tuesday.
Minimum temperatures are forecast to dip to between 14-19oC in the lowlands and 5-12oC in mountainous areas in the North and between 16-20oC in the lowlands and 7-11oC in the highlands in the Northeast.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World