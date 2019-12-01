Cold front to hit North and Isan with temperatures expected to dip 5-10oC this week





Temperatures in Thailand’s north and north-eastern provinces are forecast to fall 5-10oC between November 3rd and 7th, with frost on some of the mountain tops, where the mercury is predicted to dip to between 2-10 oC, the Meteorological Department reported today (Sunday).

Meanwhile, in the central provinces, Bangkok and the eastern region, temperatures are expected to drop 4-6 oC to 16-21oC during the same period.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

