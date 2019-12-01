Number of repatriated foreign terrorists from Turkey rises to 21

Number of repatriated foreign terrorists from Turkey rises to 211 min read
Over 20 foreign terrorists of seven different nationalities were sent back to their countries within the last three weeks, said the country’s Interior Ministry on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The ministry said 13 German, two Belgian, two Dutch, one Danish, one British, one American and an Irish terrorist were deported from Turkey in Nov.11-Dec.1.
It added that 938 foreign terrorist fighters remain in the repatriation centers, to be sent back.
In 2016-2019, Turkey neutralized 1,058 Daesh terrorists in anti-terror operations within the country.
Full story: middleeastmonitor.com
Middle East Monitor