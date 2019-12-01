Sun. Dec 1st, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Number of repatriated foreign terrorists from Turkey rises to 21

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Turkish police forces

Turkish police forces in Diyarbakır, Turkey. Photo: Mahmut Bozarslan.


Over 20 foreign terrorists of seven different nationalities were sent back to their countries within the last three weeks, said the country’s Interior Ministry on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry said 13 German, two Belgian, two Dutch, one Danish, one British, one American and an Irish terrorist were deported from Turkey in Nov.11-Dec.1.

It added that 938 foreign terrorist fighters remain in the repatriation centers, to be sent back.

In 2016-2019, Turkey neutralized 1,058 Daesh terrorists in anti-terror operations within the country.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Philippine President Duterte Says Illnesses Taking Toll on Him

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Hong Kong Protesters Set Harbour Tunnel Bridge on Fire as Police Prepare to Move In

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Chinese University of Hong Kong in chaos as protests continue

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Fire hits old market in Korat

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cold front to hit North and Isan with temperatures expected to dip 5-10oC this week

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Number of repatriated foreign terrorists from Turkey rises to 21

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Departing passengers bemoan long queue at Suvarnabhumi airport

6 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close