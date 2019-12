NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire broke out on Sunday night at a old market in Korat city, near Thao Suranaree (Ya Mo) monument. Firefighters, fire engines, rescue teams and police rushed to the scene.

At the time of this writing is unknown if there are victims.

-TN

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts