No More Free Plastic Shopping Bags Next Year

7 Eleven convenience store in Phuket

7 Eleven convenience store in Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.


BANGKOK, Dec 2 (TNA) — Seventy-five shops will stop handing out single-use plastic shopping bags from Jan 1, 2020, onwards, the Thai Retailers Association has announced.

Worawut Oonjai, president of the association, said the new measure to reduce plastic waste would build on its campaign not to distribute such bags at about 40 shops, convenience stores, shopping centers and supermarkets on the fourth day of every month over the past year.

