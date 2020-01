Four Thai tourists drowned after their overloaded kayak capsized in the Kaeng Krachan Lake in Phetchaburi province on Monday.

All the male victims were members of a group of 14 young tourists from Samut Prakan province staying at a lakeside resort in Ban Phu Bon for the New Year celebrations.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

