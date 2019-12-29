Sun. Dec 29th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai police dismiss foreign media criticism of forensic probe in Koh Tao murder case

1 min read
10 mins ago TN
Beach houses in Koh Tao island

A beach resort in Koh Tao island. Photo: pxhere.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Royal Thai Police Spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, has dismissed foreign media criticism of the police forensic investigation into the 2014 Koh Tao murder case, as allegedly not in accordance with international standards.

The police spokesman cited an article posted online by Fairfax newspapers and written by Lindsay Murdoch with statements made by Jane Taupin, an Australian expert in autopsy and forensic science who visited Thailand in July 2016 as a forensic science witness.

The forensic expert who was not invited to join the judicial process in the police investigation into the murder case, accused the police’s forensic science laboratory of not being trustworthy.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: tewit kemtong,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Road death toll jumps to 109 in first two days of safe driving campaign

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

43 killed in first of seven dangerous days

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Foreign Tourist Numbers to Thailand Reach 39 Million

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai police dismiss foreign media criticism of forensic probe in Koh Tao murder case

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Probe into suspected foreign involvement in illegal resorts in Chiang Mai

14 mins ago TN
2 min read

Tourists Stay Away from Taj Mahal, Other Indian Attractions as Protests Flare

20 mins ago TN
2 min read

Philippines: Death toll from Typhoon Phanfone Rises

26 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close