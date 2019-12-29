Thai police dismiss foreign media criticism of forensic probe in Koh Tao murder case





BANGKOK (NNT) – Royal Thai Police Spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, has dismissed foreign media criticism of the police forensic investigation into the 2014 Koh Tao murder case, as allegedly not in accordance with international standards.

The police spokesman cited an article posted online by Fairfax newspapers and written by Lindsay Murdoch with statements made by Jane Taupin, an Australian expert in autopsy and forensic science who visited Thailand in July 2016 as a forensic science witness.

The forensic expert who was not invited to join the judicial process in the police investigation into the murder case, accused the police’s forensic science laboratory of not being trustworthy.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: tewit kemtong,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

