Sun. Dec 29th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Probe into suspected foreign involvement in illegal resorts in Chiang Mai

1 min read
14 mins ago TN
Hills between Chiang Mai and the border with Myanmar

Hills between Chiang Mai and the border with Myanmar. Photo: Ernie & Katy Newton Lawley.


The Royal Forest Department has launched an investigation to determine whether Chinese investors own stakes in two resorts at Doi Mon Jam in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai province, which were raided by its officials last week.

The raids at Doi Mon Jam, a popular mountainous retreat for tourists, was ordered by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-archa, after widespread land encroachment on state land, allegedly by local and foreign investors, had been reported.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Fifty Restaurants in Chiang Mai Listed in MICHELIN Guide Thailand

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai And Loei Feel Minus Temperatures

3 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Man wanted in teachers’ slayings caught in Chiang Mai

4 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai police dismiss foreign media criticism of forensic probe in Koh Tao murder case

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Probe into suspected foreign involvement in illegal resorts in Chiang Mai

14 mins ago TN
2 min read

Tourists Stay Away from Taj Mahal, Other Indian Attractions as Protests Flare

20 mins ago TN
2 min read

Philippines: Death toll from Typhoon Phanfone Rises

26 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close