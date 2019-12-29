Probe into suspected foreign involvement in illegal resorts in Chiang Mai

Probe into suspected foreign involvement in illegal resorts in Chiang Mai1 min read
The Royal Forest Department has launched an investigation to determine whether Chinese investors own stakes in two resorts at Doi Mon Jam in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai province, which were raided by its officials last week.
The raids at Doi Mon Jam, a popular mountainous retreat for tourists, was ordered by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-archa, after widespread land encroachment on state land, allegedly by local and foreign investors, had been reported.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World