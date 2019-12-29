Sun. Dec 29th, 2019

Tourists Stay Away from Taj Mahal, Other Indian Attractions as Protests Flare

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Image: Yann, edited by Jim Carter.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – India’s tourism industry has been hit by a wave of violent anti-government protests against a new citizenship law that have rocked several cities this month, with several countries issuing travel warnings.

At least 25 people have been killed in clashes between police and protesters, and demonstrations against the law continue.

Officials estimate about 200,000 domestic and international tourists canceled or postponed their trip to the Taj Mahal in the past two weeks, one of the world’s most popular tourist attractions.

“There has been a 60% decline in visitor footfalls in December this year,” said Dinesh Kumar, a police inspector overseeing a special tourist police station near the Taj Mahal who has access to visitor data. He said the decline was compared to December last year.

“Indian and foreign tourists have been calling our control rooms to check security. We assure them protection, but many still decide to stay away,” said Kumar.

The 17th century marble monument is in Uttar Pradesh, the northern state that has witnessed the highest number of deaths and intense bursts of violence in two weeks of unrest.

A group of European tourists traveling in a group across India said they now planned to cut short their 20 day trip.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

