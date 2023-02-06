Rules Tightened for Police Checkpoints

February 6, 2023
Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Police Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province

Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province © WHO/ Ploy Phutpheng - 2020




BANGKOK (NNT) – New guidelines on police conduct at security checkpoints have been issued to help improve the image of the institution following recent controversies.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas issued the new guidelines that require officers at checkpoints to save footage from their body cameras for at least 20 days after recording. It also requires that all police security checkpoints, including those set up during criminal pursuits, be reported to the nearest police crime report center.

Establishing checkpoints for other purposes, such as general crime suppression or traffic control, would require approval from a commanding officer or a superior of higher rank before checks on motorists can begin. If a police checkpoint is accused of extortion or demanding a bribe, the guidelines state the officers involved will be investigated and penalized if found guilty, along with the superiors in charge of sanctioning the checkpoint.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

