Covid becoming seasonal, annual vaccination will suffice









Covid-19 will become seasonal and vaccination should be annual for vulnerable people, while mRNA vaccine produces more complications than earlier vaccines, according to a prominent virologist.

Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, wrote on his Facebook page on Monday that Covid-19 would finally become seasonal.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





