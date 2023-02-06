Covid becoming seasonal, annual vaccination will suffice

February 6, 2023 TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




Covid-19 will become seasonal and vaccination should be annual for vulnerable people, while mRNA vaccine produces more complications than earlier vaccines, according to a prominent virologist.

Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, wrote on his Facebook page on Monday that Covid-19 would finally become seasonal.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Police Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province

Rules Tightened for Police Checkpoints

February 6, 2023 TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

Two hunger strikers charged with lèse majesté still conscious, very weak

February 6, 2023 TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Bangkok Airways suspends Bangkok-Hat Yai and Bangkok-Da Nang services

February 5, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Covid becoming seasonal, annual vaccination will suffice

February 6, 2023 TN
Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Police Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province

Rules Tightened for Police Checkpoints

February 6, 2023 TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Russian Plane Breaks Down While Taking Off in Phuket

February 6, 2023 TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

Two hunger strikers charged with lèse majesté still conscious, very weak

February 6, 2023 TN
Collapsed buildings and debris in Van, Turkey due to an earthquake

Hundreds killed in major earthquake on the Turkey-Syria border

February 6, 2023 TN