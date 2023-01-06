Thai virologist says Covid from the West is more dangerous than from China

Prof. Yong Poovorawan, professor of pediatrics at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. Photo: Kkamols.









An influential Thai virologist said new Covid-19 strains from tourists traveling from the West are more worrisome than older strains from tourists traveling from China.

Dr. Yong Poovorawan came out today, January 6th, to allay Thai people’s concerns over a surge in Covid-19 infections in light of China’s upcoming easing of travel restrictions from January 8th onwards.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Phuket Express

