70-year-old British Ex-pat Shot Dead in Pattaya









A retired British engineer was shot to death in Pattaya while traveling home last night, January 5th. The cause of the incident remains a mystery.

The gruesome shooting occurred while the victim, Mr. N. L. R., was traveling home on his red Scoopy I motorbike in Soi Khao Makok 1 in the Huai Yai subdistrict of Banglamung district, Chonburi. The 70-year-old was shot four times and passed away instantly on the spot.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

