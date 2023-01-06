70-year-old British Ex-pat Shot Dead in Pattaya

1 hour ago TN
Pattaya Police pickup

Pattaya Police pickup. Photo: Pattaya Police / Facebook.




A retired British engineer was shot to death in Pattaya while traveling home last night, January 5th. The cause of the incident remains a mystery.

The gruesome shooting occurred while the victim, Mr. N. L. R., was traveling home on his red Scoopy I motorbike in Soi Khao Makok 1 in the Huai Yai subdistrict of Banglamung district, Chonburi. The 70-year-old was shot four times and passed away instantly on the spot.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

