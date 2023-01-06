70-year-old British Ex-pat Shot Dead in Pattaya
A retired British engineer was shot to death in Pattaya while traveling home last night, January 5th. The cause of the incident remains a mystery.
The gruesome shooting occurred while the victim, Mr. N. L. R., was traveling home on his red Scoopy I motorbike in Soi Khao Makok 1 in the Huai Yai subdistrict of Banglamung district, Chonburi. The 70-year-old was shot four times and passed away instantly on the spot.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.