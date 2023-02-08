Pursuing policeman shot dead by motorcyclist in Nakhon Ratchasima

February 8, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes. Photo: Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr.




A fleeing motorcyclist shot dead a pursuing policeman in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday night. Teams of police were hunting down the shooter on Wednesday.

The fatal shooting occurred on a road to Nong Noi and Nong Makha villages in tambon Pak Chong, said Pol Col Chat Narong, chief of Pak Chong police. It was reported around 9.35pm on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

PT LPG gas station in Thailand

Couple arrested in Roi Et for robbing petrol stations across Northeast

February 5, 2023 TN
Immigration check out counters at the Thai-Laos border

Thailand and Laos Discuss Reopening of Cross-Border Checkpoints

February 3, 2023 TN
Pickup truck and other vehicles on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Truck rear-ends 15 vehicles in Nakhon Ratchasima, one person killed

January 30, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Phuket Tour Operator Fined 500,000 Baht for Attack on Chinese Tourist

February 8, 2023 TN
Thai Baht coins

Thai Economy Recovering Despite Global Volatility

February 8, 2023 TN
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Pattaya Traffic Cop Accused By Chinese Tourist of Vape Device Extortion Sacked

February 8, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

Pursuing policeman shot dead by motorcyclist in Nakhon Ratchasima

February 8, 2023 TN
Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Court grants temporary release to two hunger strikers

February 7, 2023 TN