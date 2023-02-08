Pursuing policeman shot dead by motorcyclist in Nakhon Ratchasima









A fleeing motorcyclist shot dead a pursuing policeman in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday night. Teams of police were hunting down the shooter on Wednesday.

The fatal shooting occurred on a road to Nong Noi and Nong Makha villages in tambon Pak Chong, said Pol Col Chat Narong, chief of Pak Chong police. It was reported around 9.35pm on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





