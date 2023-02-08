Pattaya Traffic Cop Accused By Chinese Tourist of Vape Device Extortion Sacked









A traffic officer at the Pattaya police station has been temporarily dismissed from service after he allegedly extorted 30,000 baht from a Chinese tourist who was caught with e-cigarette possession in January.

A fact-finding committee, which was set up after the incident made headlines on Thai media, found that there was sufficient evidence to support the extortion claim against the concerned officer, Pol Snr. Sgt-Major Noppakrit “Khai” Pornwatthanakit.

