Pattaya Traffic Cop Accused By Chinese Tourist of Vape Device Extortion Sacked

February 8, 2023 TN
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Pattaya City sign at night in Banglamung. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.




A traffic officer at the Pattaya police station has been temporarily dismissed from service after he allegedly extorted 30,000 baht from a Chinese tourist who was caught with e-cigarette possession in January.

A fact-finding committee, which was set up after the incident made headlines on Thai media, found that there was sufficient evidence to support the extortion claim against the concerned officer, Pol Snr. Sgt-Major Noppakrit “Khai” Pornwatthanakit.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Chinese Tourist Jumps to Death from 27th Floor of Hotel in Pattaya

February 7, 2023 TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire Breaks Out at Pattaya Condo, Hundreds Evacuated, Several People Injured

February 4, 2023 TN
A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya

PM2.5 Dust Level in Pattaya Exceeds Safe Levels, Mask Wearing Recommended

February 3, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Phuket Tour Operator Fined 500,000 Baht for Attack on Chinese Tourist

February 8, 2023 TN
Thai Baht coins

Thai Economy Recovering Despite Global Volatility

February 8, 2023 TN
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Pattaya Traffic Cop Accused By Chinese Tourist of Vape Device Extortion Sacked

February 8, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

Pursuing policeman shot dead by motorcyclist in Nakhon Ratchasima

February 8, 2023 TN
Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Court grants temporary release to two hunger strikers

February 7, 2023 TN