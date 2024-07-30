Skeleton Found on Phuket Beach, Possibly an Indonesian Man

Parts of a human skeleton were found on a beach in Wichit with authorities also finding a wallet possibly identifying the deceased as a young Indonesian fisherman.

Missing Indonesian man’s body found washed up on Phuket Beach

The Wichit Police were notified of the skeleton on Sunday (July 28th) on a beach at the Din Sor Cape on the Bo Rae-Khao Khad Road. They and medical staffers from the Vachira Phuket Hospital arrived at the beach shortly after the alert.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express