Missing Chinese swimmer’s body found in Phuket

PHUKET: The body of a Chinese tourist missing since going swimming at Karon beach on Thursday night was found on rocks near Freedom beach in Muang district on Monday.

A fisherman discovered the body and informed police about 9.30am, said Pol Col Khundet Na Nong Khai, chief of Karon police.

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

