Pattaya beach

Nine Beach Umbrella Operators in Pattaya Suspended for Exploiting Tourists

TN

Pattaya City has suspended the operation of nine beach umbrella operators for conducting unfair practices against tourists during the recent extended holiday in Thailand.

Nigerians arrested in Pattaya after Romance Scam investigation

Mr. Wuttisak Rermkijakarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, revealed that this decision came after the city had received complaints from tourists about unfair practices by some umbrella vendors, especially during Thailand’s recent three-day holiday period.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours