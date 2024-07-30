Nine Beach Umbrella Operators in Pattaya Suspended for Exploiting Tourists

Pattaya City has suspended the operation of nine beach umbrella operators for conducting unfair practices against tourists during the recent extended holiday in Thailand.

Mr. Wuttisak Rermkijakarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, revealed that this decision came after the city had received complaints from tourists about unfair practices by some umbrella vendors, especially during Thailand’s recent three-day holiday period.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

