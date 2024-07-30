Crowds Gather for Royal Barge Display despite Rain

Bangkok, July 30 (TNA) – A large crowd on Monday gathered at Ratchaworadit pier to witness the royal barge on public display with recitals in honor of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Celebrates 72nd Birthday with Nationwide Festivities

Although the first round of the royal barge display was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the oarsmen of the three royal barges – Suphannahong, Narai Song Suban HM King Rama IX, and Anantanakkharat – began preparing as early as 1 p.m. Some of the rowers conducted additional practice sessions to ensure the highest level of perfection after watching the recording of Saturday’s rehearsal.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA