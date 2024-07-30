Wat Arun, Yi Peng Named ‘World Night View Heritage’ Sites

Thailand’s cultural icons, Wat Arun in Bangkok and the Yi Peng Festival in Chiang Mai, have been honored as “World Night View Heritage” sites. The prestigious recognition was given during the Japan Night View Tourism Summit 2024, held in Bangkok, to highlight Thailand’s historical and cultural attractions.

Wat Arun – Temple of Dawn, Bangkok

Wat Arun, situated along the Chao Phraya River, is celebrated for its nightly illuminations, where the temple’s main pagoda, embellished with radiant porcelain, becomes a beacon of beauty from dusk until dawn. The religious landmark, which attracts thousands of visitors annually, features prominently in international films and is a symbol of Thai tourism.

The Yi Peng Festival, synonymous with the northern province of Chiang Mai, is distinguished by its enchanting lantern releases. Coinciding with the nationwide Loi Krathong Festival, Yi Peng is a spectacle of light with sky lanterns floating into the night sky, creating a mesmerizing effect. This festival, rich in Lanna tradition, also includes cultural parades and many fun activities hosted by the local government and various communities.

