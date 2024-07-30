Dumbbell weight at gym

BMA says its 25 officials implicated in corruption in fitness equipment procurement

Twenty-five city officials have been implicated in corruption in the procurement of overpriced and overrated fitness equipment for Bangkok fitness centres.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Nathapong Disayabutra, told a press conference today that a disciplinary committee will be set up to investigate the allegations.

By Thai PBS World

