More than 3,700 households affected by severe flooding in Chanthaburi and Trat due to heavy rains

On July 29th, 2024, Thai national media reported severe flooding in Chanthaburi and Trat due to continuous heavy rainfall.
Tourists rescued from Khao Yai run-off, Trat underwater
Mr. Paitoon Kengkarnchang, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), stated that the convergence of the monsoon trough over northern Thailand and upper Laos, coupled with a moderate southwest monsoon, has resulted in increased rainfall and heavy downpours in parts of Thailand. This has particularly impacted the eastern region.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
