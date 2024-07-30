Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

More than 3,700 households affected by severe flooding in Chanthaburi and Trat due to heavy rains

TN

On July 29th, 2024, Thai national media reported severe flooding in Chanthaburi and Trat due to continuous heavy rainfall.

Tourists rescued from Khao Yai run-off, Trat underwater

Mr. Paitoon Kengkarnchang, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), stated that the convergence of the monsoon trough over northern Thailand and upper Laos, coupled with a moderate southwest monsoon, has resulted in increased rainfall and heavy downpours in parts of Thailand. This has particularly impacted the eastern region.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours