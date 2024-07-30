More than 90 dead as rains in India leave hundreds trapped by landslides

At least 93 people have died and hundreds remain trapped by heavy rains and floods in the southern Indian state of Kerala, a government source told EFE on Tuesday, as rescue efforts continue.

Dozens feared trapped after building collapses amid heavy rainfall near Mumbai, India

“So far, the official toll is 93 dead,” said a spokesman for the Kerala Government Information Department, Pratheesh D. Mony, who added rescue operations are still underway.

The event took place in the mountainous Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday, when a series of massive avalanches triggered by heavy rains swept away houses, roads and a crucial bridge in the region.

“The rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, and Navy personnel will also arrive,” said Mony.

According to the source, some 200 Army personnel are also involved in the operations, which have been hampered by the constant rains that have continued to pound the region.

#WayanadLandslide | Latest visuals of the rescue operation in Chooralmala area of Wayanad where a landslide occurred earlier today claiming the lives of over 93 people. pic.twitter.com/iLeCdXAzY6 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 30, 2024

Indian authorities fear that hundreds of people are trapped in the region amidst road closures and landslides.

One of the most affected localities was Choormala, which, according to the regional newspaper Onmanorama, suffered three consecutive avalanches in the early hours of the morning and is practically isolated.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in X that he promised “all possible help” from the central government during a telephone conversation with Vijayan. The leader also announced aid of 200,000 rupees (about $2,389) for the families of the deceased.

“I am deeply shocked by the massive landslides that occurred near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those who are still trapped are soon brought to safety,” said opposition politician Rahul Gandhi, who won a parliamentary seat in the district in the general elections that ended last June.

Floods in India’s Northeast Kill 40, Endanger Rare One-Horned Rhinos

This episode of heavy rains is a consequence of the monsoon, which India and other South Asian countries experience between May and September, causing significant human and material damage.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!