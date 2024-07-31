Middle Eastern Rider Arrested for Wheelies in Front of Phuket Police Station

Thalang, Phuket – On Monday, July 29th, at 3:45 P.M., CCTV footage captured the rider’s reckless antics at the intersection near the police station. The Traffic Police promptly gave chase and apprehended the rider, who was identified only as a “Middle Eastern motorbike rider.”

The culprit was taken to the Cherng Talay Police Station to face charges related to reckless driving. According to Colonel Weerapong Rakhitoe, the Cherng Talay Police Chief, the punishment for this offense could include imprisonment for up to three months or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express