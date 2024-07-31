Thai police booth with a police helmet as a roof

Middle Eastern Rider Arrested for Wheelies in Front of Phuket Police Station

TN

Thalang, Phuket – On Monday, July 29th, at 3:45 P.M., CCTV footage captured the rider’s reckless antics at the intersection near the police station. The Traffic Police promptly gave chase and apprehended the rider, who was identified only as a “Middle Eastern motorbike rider.”

Pattaya police crackdown on Middle Eastern racing motorcyclists

The culprit was taken to the Cherng Talay Police Station to face charges related to reckless driving. According to Colonel Weerapong Rakhitoe, the Cherng Talay Police Chief, the punishment for this offense could include imprisonment for up to three months or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours