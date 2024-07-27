Chinese Man Missing after Going Swimming at Karon Beach in Phuket

The Karon Tourist Police were notified of the incident from Chinese tourists on Thursday (July 25th). They told the police that their friend Mr. Qin Yuen, 27, a Chinese national, had gone missing in the sea. A search was launched but his friends failed to find him.

It has been reported that the Chinese tourist had ignored red flags and no swimming signs. The Phuket Tourist Police are warning swimmers to follow red flag signs on beaches.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

