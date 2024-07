The Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park has announced the annual closure of bays in the national park area which are the Maya Bay, the Loa Sama Bay, and the Lor Kor Bay.

The temporary two-month closure for tourism will be from August 1st to September 30th, 2024. The area will be strictly off-limits except to park staff and ecologists.

