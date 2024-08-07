Pattaya Authorities Crack Down on Foreign-Owned Shops Allegedly Scamming Tourists

Authorities shut down three foreign-owned herbal shops in Pattaya for allegedly overcharging and operating illegally as well as having aggressive touts trying to get tourists to buy the products by claiming they did things like caused miraculous hair growth and helped with weight loss.

On August 7th, 2024, Mr. Jirasan Mee-Ratthanawat, head of the Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office’s Consumer Protection Division, conducted a joint operation with health officers and Pattaya tourist police. They targeted foreign-owned herbal product shops that were accused of selling products at inflated prices and operating without proper legal licenses.

The raided shops were identified by involved authorities as Turk and Thai Natural Herbal Shop, Arab Natural Herbal Shop, and Durani Natural Herbal Shop.

