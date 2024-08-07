Cave Flooding Kills Tour Guide, Trapping 23 in Nam Talu Cave in Khao Sok National Park

A sudden flash flood in Nam Talu Cave at Khao Sok National Park has resulted in the tragic death of a tour guide, trapping 22 tourists and another tour guide, who were rescued by park rangers and rescue teams.
The flood took place in the Nam Talu cave located in the Khao Sok National Park, in Surat Thai province, Thailand. It can be accessed from Cheow Lan Lake by boat. The tourists were on a guided tour when the flooding, due to heavy rains, caught them in the cave.
The incident occurred around midday when an unexpected deluge of rain caused water levels to rise rapidly inside the cave. The group, consisting of tourists and their guides, were exploring the cave when the floodwaters began to surge in.
Khao Sok National Park, known for its stunning limestone karsts, caves, and diverse wildlife, is a popular destination for adventurers and nature enthusiasts. However, the region is also prone to sudden weather changes, which can lead to dangerous situations, especially in remote and confined spaces like caves.
