Thai Court dissolves Move Forward and imposes ten-year ban on executives

The Constitutional Court unanimously decided to order the dissolution of the Move Forward party today, for its push to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code (the lèse majesté law).

The Court also debarred the party’s executive board members’ rights from standing for election for ten years, from registering new party, from being board members of another political party and from being involved in any party’s political activities for ten years.

By Thai PBS World