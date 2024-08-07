Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.”

Thai Court dissolves Move Forward and imposes ten-year ban on executives

The Constitutional Court unanimously decided to order the dissolution of the Move Forward party today, for its push to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code (the lèse majesté law).

Thai Constitutional Court to rule on Move Forward’s dissolution on 7 August

The Court also debarred the party’s executive board members’ rights from standing for election for ten years, from registering new party, from being board members of another political party and from being involved in any party’s political activities for ten years.

