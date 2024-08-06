Ex-red-shirt leader Jatuporn gets 5 years in prison

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan was sentenced to five years in prison today, after being found guilty by the Criminal Court for breaching of national security by exposing a confidential Ministry of Foreign Affairs report.

According to the charge sheet, on December 17th, 2009, Jatuporn released the report, marked “top secret”, regarding the Foreign Ministry’s strategy and guidelines in dealing with Cambodia. He published it via the People’s Channel of the red-shirt movement and the disclosure put Thailand in a disadvantageous position vis-à-vis Cambodia and caused damage to the Foreign Ministry.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

