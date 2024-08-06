Red Shirts UDD leader Jatuporn Prompan at Rajamangala Stadium.

Ex-red-shirt leader Jatuporn gets 5 years in prison

TN

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan was sentenced to five years in prison today, after being found guilty by the Criminal Court for breaching of national security by exposing a confidential Ministry of Foreign Affairs report.

Ex red-shirt leader Jatuporn released on bail by Thai Appeals Court

According to the charge sheet, on December 17th, 2009, Jatuporn released the report, marked “top secret”, regarding the Foreign Ministry’s strategy and guidelines in dealing with Cambodia. He published it via the People’s Channel of the red-shirt movement and the disclosure put Thailand in a disadvantageous position vis-à-vis Cambodia and caused damage to the Foreign Ministry.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours