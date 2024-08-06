Bangkok Pride Wins Paris Award for LGBTQ Rights

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Pride Association has been honored by the city of Paris with the International Prize of the City of Paris for its efforts in advancing LGBTQ rights in Thailand. The award ceremony was held at the French embassy residence in Bangkok, where Jean-Luc Romero-Michel, the deputy mayor of Paris, presented the prize.

Bangkok Pride, the organizer of Thailand’s annual Pride March, was recognized for its active role in promoting LGBTQ rights, including its support for the Marriage Equality Bill currently in the Thai parliament. The award, part of the “City of Paris Prize for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people,” was established in 2018 by the International Association of Francophone Mayors to acknowledge the contributions of individuals and groups to the LGBTQ community.

