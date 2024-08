Pattaya police arrested a Dutch man, 63, for allegedly possessing crystal methamphetamine aka ‘ice’ and equipment suspected of being used to produce illegal drugs.

Police first searched a man identified only as Simon on a local street at 5.36pm on Sunday as he looked suspicious. They found two plastic packets of ‘ice’ or crystal methamphetamine with him.

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

