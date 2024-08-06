Kuwaiti Tourist and Three Pattaya Women Seriously Injured in Early Morning Motorbike Crash

Four Thai women were injured, three seriously, in a motorbike crash that took place early today, August 6th, 2024. The crash involved a 19-year-old Kuwaiti motorcyclist who also suffered serious injuries.
The accident occurred at 5:46 AM on Chalermprakiat Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon receiving the report, officers from the Pattaya Police Station and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene.
