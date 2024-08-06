Thief Steals Donation Box From Phuket Hospital

Thai Baht coins

A representative from the Vachira Phuket Hospital told local media about the incident along with CCTV footage of what happened. The hospital is located on the Yaowarad Road in Talad Yai and the incident took place on Sunday (August 4th) at 8:04 P.M.

The CCTV footage appeared to show a male thief breaking into a paper door holding a donation box which was placed in front of the financial room on the first floor.

