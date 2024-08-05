‘Serious’ aviation incidents soar after covid outbreak in Thailand

The number of serious incidents in Thailand involving aircraft has jumped sharply post-covid as the lifting of restrictions reignited demand for air travel.

flydubai flight makes safe emergency landing at U-Tapao airport

There were 11 “serious incidents” here last year involving aircraft registered in Thailand and in other countries, a rapid rise from only two in 2021 and six in 2022, according to the Thailand Annual Safety Report 2023 released on the weekend.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Saritdet Marukatat

BANGKOK POST

