‘Serious’ aviation incidents soar after covid outbreak in Thailand

The number of serious incidents in Thailand involving aircraft has jumped sharply post-covid as the lifting of restrictions reignited demand for air travel.
There were 11 “serious incidents” here last year involving aircraft registered in Thailand and in other countries, a rapid rise from only two in 2021 and six in 2022, according to the Thailand Annual Safety Report 2023 released on the weekend.
Saritdet Marukatat
BANGKOK POST
