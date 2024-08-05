Garbage collectors at a landfill site in Nonthaburi.

Residents near landfill in Chiang Mai complain of strong odour and flies

Residents of many villages, within a radius of about a kilometre of a landfill in Choeng Doi sub-district of Chiang Mai, have been complaining about the foul smell from a garbage dump which, they claim, is so strong that they are forced to wear face masks almost all day and to keep all doors and windows closed.

They are also complaining about the swarms of flies attracted by the dump.

About 30,000 tonnes of garbage, collected from 10 districts, are in the landfill in Village 11 and that amount is increasing by 400 tonnes every day.

