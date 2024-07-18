Constitutional Court of Thailand

Thai Constitutional Court to rule on Move Forward’s dissolution on 7 August

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Constitutional Court will be reading out its verdict on the dissolution case against the Move Forward Party next month.

EC petitions Constitutional Court seeking dissolution of Move Forward party

The verdict is scheduled for 7 August. The court acknowledges the legality of the case and sees that the evidence presented is sufficient to proceed. Inquiries and hearings on this case have already been concluded, according to the Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court.

The court is allowing the defendant to submit its written closing statement by 24 July.

