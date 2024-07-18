Criticism of the Paris Olympics uniforms of Thai athletes

The official uniform, which Thai athletes will wear during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, was unveiled yesterday on the Facebook page of ‘Stadium TH’ and immediately drew mixed reactions from netizens.

The uniform, showcased by Thai national badminton player Sapsiree Taerattanachai, is modelled after the Phraratchathan (Royally bestowed) long-sleeved suit, which is frequently worn by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, his cabinet ministers and senior government officials. It is made of light blue Thai silk with a mandarin collar.

