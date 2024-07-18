Olympic Games symbol.

Criticism of the Paris Olympics uniforms of Thai athletes

TN

The official uniform, which Thai athletes will wear during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, was unveiled yesterday on the Facebook page of ‘Stadium TH’ and immediately drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Thai traffic police officers to start wearing new uniforms on September 15

The uniform, showcased by Thai national badminton player Sapsiree Taerattanachai, is modelled after the Phraratchathan (Royally bestowed) long-sleeved suit, which is frequently worn by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, his cabinet ministers and senior government officials. It is made of light blue Thai silk with a mandarin collar.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours