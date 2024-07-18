Thai Mother Accused of Killing Son in Wales Appears in Court

Papaipit Linse, 43, of Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest, is charged with the murder of her son, Louis Linse, on Wednesday, January 10.

Thai Woman Charged with Murder in Wales Over Death of Boy, 7

In February, it was determined that Linse was not fit to enter a plea, resulting in her transfer to a secure mental health unit. However, defence counsel Dyfed Thomas previously informed the court that it was “highly likely Ms. Linse would regain fitness to plead”.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

