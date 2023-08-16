Thai traffic police officers to start wearing new uniforms on September 15

BANGKOK (NNT) – People in Thailand will soon see traffic police officers in new uniforms. The Royal Thai Police has allocated a budget for the updated field uniforms, which are aimed at improving traffic police officers’ agility and safety. The new uniforms will be worn from September 15.

Royal Thai Police Eying Changing Traffic Police Uniforms to Look More Friendly

Royal Thai Police Commissioner Damrongsak Kittipraphat earlier appointed a working committee for adjusting the uniform of traffic police officers, with input having been gathered from police officers nationwide. The Royal Thai Police reached a conclusion to assign traffic police officers the same type of uniform used by crime prevention and suppression officers. However, the backside of the new uniform has a white logo strip with the text “Traffic Police” and a fluorescent armband. The new uniform can also be used by the same police officer if he or she switches to work in crime prevention and suppression.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts