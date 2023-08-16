Charter Court refuses to consider rejection of Pita’s renomination as PM

TN August 16, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.

The Constitutional Court has unanimously refused to consider the Ombudsman’s petition seeking a ruling on the constitutionality of parliament’s decision to reject the renomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister.

I’m a victim of political persecution: Pita Limjaroenrat

The Court ruled that the three petitioners, two individuals who voted for Move Forward and another who was a Move Forward MP, were not the persons directly affected.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

