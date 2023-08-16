Charter Court refuses to consider rejection of Pita’s renomination as PM

The Constitutional Court has unanimously refused to consider the Ombudsman’s petition seeking a ruling on the constitutionality of parliament’s decision to reject the renomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister.

The Court ruled that the three petitioners, two individuals who voted for Move Forward and another who was a Move Forward MP, were not the persons directly affected.

By Thai PBS World

