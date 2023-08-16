Chinese Rolls-Royce Owner Demands Compensation from Pickup Truck Driver

Rolls-Royce cars at Phuket showroom. Photo: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket.

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (TNA) – A Chinese woman, owner of a Rolls-Royce that was rear-ended by a pickup truck, has demanded compensation from the pickup truck driver.

Myanmar woman killed when pickup rear-ends truck in Kanchanaburi

She used a translation application on her mobile phone to communicate with the pickup truck driver on the day of the accident, causing him to misunderstand that she forgave him and would not file a complaint against him. Upon hearing the news that she forgave the pickup driver and did not demand compensation, she quickly sought advice from her lawyer.

