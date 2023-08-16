Two insurgents killed by soldiers in Pattani clashes

Two insurgents wanted for a string of violent attacks in the restive southern provinces were killed in clashes with security officers in Nong Chik district of Pattani on Wednesday.

Bomb attack kills ranger in Yala and suspected insurgents torch 20 cell phone towers in Pattani

More than 50 paramilitary rangers were deployed to Koh Moh Kaeng village in tambon Tha Kamcham at around 4am on Wednesday following a tip-off from local residents that suspected insurgents were hiding inside a house.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

