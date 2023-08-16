Thief Allegedly Steals From Foreigner’s House in Rawai

TN August 16, 2023 0
Apartments in Rawai beach, Phuket.

Apartments in Rawai beach, Phuket. Photo Pxfuel.

A thief broke into a foreigner’s house in Rawai and local residents said thieves had broken into many houses in the same area.

American Tourist Attacked by Nightclub Guards in Rawai, Guard Fined

A male thief was caught on CCTV footage while he was breaking into an unidentified foreigner’s house in Rawai. The thief reportedly stole many tens of thousands of baht in cash. The incident has been reported to the Chalong Police.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

