Thief Allegedly Steals From Foreigner’s House in Rawai

A thief broke into a foreigner’s house in Rawai and local residents said thieves had broken into many houses in the same area.

A male thief was caught on CCTV footage while he was breaking into an unidentified foreigner’s house in Rawai. The thief reportedly stole many tens of thousands of baht in cash. The incident has been reported to the Chalong Police.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

