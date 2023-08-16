August 22nd set for next vote on a new Thai prime minister

TN August 16, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan is the current Thai Parliament in Bangkok.

Sappaya-Sapasathan is the current Thai Parliament in Bangkok. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.

House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has set August 22nd as the date for the next joint sitting of the Thai parliament to select a new prime minister.

Charter Court refuses to consider rejection of Pita’s renomination as PM

He said that he and Senate president Pornpetch Wichitcholchai are agreed on the date.

The new date was set after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a petition questioning the constitutionality of parliament’s decision to reject the renomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed.

Charter Court refuses to consider rejection of Pita’s renomination as PM

TN August 16, 2023 0
Thai Traffic Police officer

Thai traffic police officers to start wearing new uniforms on September 15

TN August 16, 2023 0
Tourists on Haad Rin in Koh Phangan, Thailand.

Thai police request ‘death penalty’ for Daniel Sancho after concluding that it was a ‘premeditated murder’

TN August 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Saint Patrick's Cathedral, Karachi

Muslims attack Christian churches in Pakistan

TN August 16, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan is the current Thai Parliament in Bangkok.

August 22nd set for next vote on a new Thai prime minister

TN August 16, 2023 0
Apartments in Rawai beach, Phuket.

Thief Allegedly Steals From Foreigner’s House in Rawai

TN August 16, 2023 0
Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Two insurgents killed by soldiers in Pattani clashes

TN August 16, 2023 0
Rolls Royce Phuket2

Chinese Rolls-Royce Owner Demands Compensation from Pickup Truck Driver

TN August 16, 2023 0