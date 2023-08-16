August 22nd set for next vote on a new Thai prime minister

Sappaya-Sapasathan is the current Thai Parliament in Bangkok. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.

House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has set August 22nd as the date for the next joint sitting of the Thai parliament to select a new prime minister.

Charter Court refuses to consider rejection of Pita’s renomination as PM

He said that he and Senate president Pornpetch Wichitcholchai are agreed on the date.

The new date was set after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a petition questioning the constitutionality of parliament’s decision to reject the renomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

